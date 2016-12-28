Why you need regular medical check-up

When people are told to go for medical check-up, they always think that they don't need one since, in their estimation, they are not sick.

Yet, physicians say we don't have to wait until we are sick to get our physicals done, especially for people 40 years old and above.

So, why do you have to do regular medical check-up? According to Laboratory Scientist, Mrs. Mary Gbele of the Harvey Road Health Centre, Yaba, Lagos…

• Regular medical check-ups will aid in early detection of ailments and prevention of complications that could be detrimental or cause death.

• Through regular medical check-up, you can detect if you have high or low blood sugar, hepatitis B, high/low blood pressure.

• People of all ages should undergo vision and eye care tests. Optometrists and eye doctors can check for glaucoma and provide vision reports and possible glasses or contact lens prescriptions, should you need them.

• People between 50 and 65 should have eye checks at least every two years, while those over the age of 65 should have a test every year.

• People with increased risk of having eye issues should talk to their eye doctor to see how often they should visit.

• Regular check-up enables you to undergo Pap test - This test evaluates for cervical cancer, which is deadly and strikes young women.

• Colon cancer screening - Colon cancer is a curable cancer which will kill you if it is not picked up early. The screening tests are usually reserved for people over 50. Ask your doctor to tell you where to go.

• Mammogram and prostate cancer screening - Both of these are important in order for your attending physician to be sure that you are not at risk of breast or prostate cancer. (NAN).