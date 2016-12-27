SOUTHERN KADUNA: HIT BACK OR DIE! (Part 2)

Yet despite the desperate attempt to supress the facts and keep these tragic events out of public glare, the anger of the people continues to boil and their rage is mounting.

Chief Kataps Ngwii of the Christian Information Network wrote the following:

"Goska, Southern Kaduna, 25th December, 2016: another Fulani herdsmen raid, destruction and killings. This must be seen as a terror attack not some herdsmen and farmer crisis. And to say Government has not been able to do anything about it means that the people of Southern Kaduna should simply arm themselves. When a government cannot protect you, you must arm yourself and protect yourself. It is quite obvious that the Nigerian government are protecting the Fulani herdsmen. And for Governor Nasir El-Rufai, I have already given my verdict. He is not only an overrated person but also the worst governor of 2016. Are you still doubting me?"

With these words the author has spoken the mind of millions. Yet it does not stop there.

Princess Chalya Miri-Gazhi went further by writing the following on her Facebook wall under the hashtag "SouthernKaduna, BloodBathOnChristmasDay". She wrote,

"Something is terribly wrong. An evil unleashed.

Governor Elrufai must answer for this.

Islamic terrorism via Fulani herdsmen being used to wipe out Christians of southern Kaduna. This is genocide. This is wicked. This is madness."

Her sense of sheer horror is shared by many and she has hit the nail on the head.

Finally Mr. Stanley Nwabia went further than Audu Maikori, Kataps Ngwii and Miri Ghazi by tweeting,

"Southern Kaduna and all northern minorities should unite, mobilize and defend themselves. THERE IS NO OTHER WAY. NONE".

And he is absolutely right. The people of Southern Kaduna must defend themselves no matter what the odds are against them. They must be ready to die in defence of their own people.

That is, after all, how history is made. That is how glory comes. That is the path of honor. That is what makes the difference between righteous and noble men and mediocres. That is the difference between men of courage and understanding and those that are nothing but cowardly quislings. That is how great men live forever in the hearts and minds of their people.

You must muster the courage, shed the fear and stand up for the weak and the oppressed. You must strengthen your resolve, steel your hearts, remember that the hosts of heaven are standing behind you and speak truth to power.

You must never forget that there can be no peace without justice. And finally you must never forget that you serve a Living God who is faithful to His own and who is mighty in battle.

I send this message to the Christian faithful in Southern Kaduna. I urge you all to stand firm and to stand strong. Never give up. Never let those that kill you intimidate you. Fear them not. They are nothing but barbarians that come from the pit of hell.

They are not worthy of being called human beings let alone being called Africans or Nigerians. They come from a distant land and they were never part of us.

Sing songs of praise as you go forth to meet them in battle and invoke the name of your God. For each blow that you strike and each one that you take your forefathers and ancestors are watching and cheering you on from the balcony's of heaven.

Send these enemies of God, these cow-loving barbarians, these Amalekites and these Midianites back to hell where they belong.

They love violence: when they come with it give it back to them in full measure. It is the only language that they respect and understand.

Remember your wives, your children, your loved ones, your faith, your heritage, your history and your nation and fight to protect and preserve them.

Avenge those that have fallen at the hands of the enemy. Remember those that they slaughtered like sallah rams and cut to pieces like Christmas turkeys.

Remember those whose throats they cut and whose blood they drained into the gutter. Remember those whose children and wives they violated and butchered and whose homes and churches they desecrated and burnt to the ground.

Defend yourselves and your families because your government has refused to defend you. Instead of protecting you and bringing your tormentors to justice, your Governor has said that he pays your enemies your money.

Stand firm, resist them and be men even unto death. Always remember that Christians don't die, they only change address. When a Christian is absent from the body, he is present with the Lord.

Millions of your brothers and sisters from all over the world are watching you, cheering you on, wishing you well and praying for you: you are not alone.

As you grieve and mourn your loved ones, we grieve and mourn with you. We mourn them together. As you shed your tears, we shed tears with and for you.

Finally never forget the following: mutually assured destruction, or what many refer to as the balance of terror, is the only true deterrence to naked aggression and to the tyranny of tyrants. It is the only thing that makes genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, psyschotic butchers and barack-room bullies think twice.

It kept the peace between the Western allies and the Soviet block for many years after the conclusion of the Second World War and throughout the period of the cold war. It led to the era of "d'etant", prevented a nuclear war and paved the way for peace between the superpowers of the world which remains till today.

The point is this: the display of weakness and fear attracts nothing but aggression whilst the display of strength and courage deters and repels it.

If you keep turning the other cheek even after you have been slapped ten times they will kill you all. It is time to rise up and take your destiny into your own hands.

On 26th December Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield wrote the following on Facebook.

"Today, human beings are being slaughtered like chicken in Southern Kaduna and all I see are Facebook posts condemning the act. Aren't we the problem? A Governor who swore that an attack against Fulani herdsmen was a debt he will make sure we paid as a nation is presently sitting in Government House Kaduna and overseeing the butchering of our fellow citizens and we are on social media shouting. Does Boko Haram care about Facebook? Do Fulani terrorists come online to respond to our complaints? We know the answer to all this madness. We know what to do to put a final STOP to it. But we like the sympathies we get when we act like victims. Southern Kaduna people, defend yourselves. Defend!! Defend!! Defend until the Government acts!!!"

Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield is absolutely right.

It is indeed time to defend yourselves from these cold-blooded murderers and it is time to stand up for your rights. You are freeborn men and women and not slaves.

You are full-fledged Nigerian patriots and not spineless quislings and second class citizens. You are the head and not the tail. You are on the top and not on the bottom. You are believers and not unbelievers. You bow to no man and you tremble before no barbarian, no Government, no tyrant and no King.

For the Lord is your light and your salvation, whom shall you fear? The Lord is the stronghold of your lives, of whom shall you be afraid? When evildoers assail you, uttering slanders against you, your adversaries and foes, they shall stumble and fall. On Christ the solid rock you stand, all other ground is sinking sand: all other ground is sinking sand!

He will be with you morning, day and night. He will be with you through every trial and tribulation. He will give His angels charge over you to guard you in all your ways. He will heal your wounds with the Balm of Gilead and He will defend you and yours all the days of your life.

He will clothe you in His love, He will grant you favour and peace eternal and He will avenge you and yours and smite down your bloodthirsty enemies. Finally remember this: we have absolutely nothing to lose because to live is Christ and to die is gain.

Whichever way it goes and whatever the enemy brings our way, He that is high and lifted up, the Lord God of Hosts, the Ancient of Days, the Man of War and the God of the Armies of Israel shall be with us and He shall be our strength. His amazing grace abounds and He will NEVER forsake us. He is mighty in battle, true to His word and faithful to His own.

God bless you forever.