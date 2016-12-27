Don’t Create More Problems For Ibori – Uduaghan Cautions Ibori’s Supporters

SAN FRANCISCO, December 27, (THEWILL) – Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has cautioned supporters of Chief James Ibori not to create more problems for the politician through unbridled celebrations of his recent release from London prison.

Uduaghan, in a statement posted on his Facebook wall expressed concern that the actions of Ibori's well-wishers and supporters could expose him (Ibori) to more political problems.

Uduaghan, obviously concerned for Ibori, his predecessor and cousin, lamented that the celebration following Ibori's release were capable of creating more problems for the ex-convict former governor.

“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making statements, please stop it,” he posted on his Facebook.

“We appreciate your love for him. But you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

“You are creating problems for him than you can ever imagine.

“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people's sensibilities,” he said.

THEWILL recalls that the London residence of Ibori has seen a number of solidarity visits since his release from prison where he served 13 years {6 1/2} for money laundering and other corruption related crimes.

Story by Oputah David