We Are Ready For Dialogue – Militants Tell Buhari

SAN FRANCISCO, December 27, (THEWILL) – Four militant groups, under the aegis of Coalition of Niger Delta Militant Groups have stated their willingness to dialogue with the Federal Government in order for peace to return in the troubled oil rich region.

This decision was reached after a meeting of the groups, on Tuesday , in Port Harcourt, and disclosed via a statement issued at the end of the one day meeting.

The groups, in the statement signed by General John Duku, leader of Niger Delta Watchdogs; General Ekpo Ekpo, leader of Niger Delta Volunteers; Commander Henry Okon Etete, leader of Niger Delta Peoples Fighters; and, Commander Asukwo Henshaw, spokesperson BFF, said they are ready for peace.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari for calling for Niger Delta militants to dialogue with the Federal Government during a visit to the Christian Association of Nigeria on Christmas Day in Abuja.

“We wish to assure Mr. President that the Niger Delta militants and the people are 100 per cent ready to dialogue with him,” the statement read.

“We have no personal grudges against him and his government and we promise to work together to make Nigeria better.

“We also condemn the call for the resignation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Babachir Lawal, by the Senate, as not in the interest of the nation.

Story by Oputah David