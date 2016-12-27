Governor Shettima Urges Probe Of Chibok School Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, December 27, (THEWILL) – Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday called for detailed investigation into what happened to the N500 million reportedly released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan released the money to the community shortly after the abduction of Chibok school girls.

The former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had flown to Chibok to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme.

Two years on, the project is yet to be completed, while students of the school remain at home.

Shettima told residents of Chibok that the state government would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who have diverted the money.

The Governor lamented that several individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture.