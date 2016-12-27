Okowa Mourns Third Republic Senator, Francis Okpozo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday commiserated with the family of former third Republic Senator, Francis Spanner Okpozo, who died on Monday at the age of 84 years.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, in a statement on Tuesday, in Asaba, said Governor Okowa received with sadness, the death of the Octogenarian politician and former Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly, also extended heartfelt condolences to the Isoko Nation, his party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) where he was a member of the Board of Trustees, over the loss.

The statement read, “Governor Okowa recalls that Senator Francis Okpozo was a vocal voice in the Senate and until his death he has remained a consistent critic and commentator on National issues”.

He affirms that the then Senator, served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent, noting that the distinguished Senator was a worthy leader in the Niger Delta Region.

“We have lost a great man whose contributions to the literary world can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Okpozo, a distinguished lawmaker and elder statesman, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late Senator F.S. Okpozo to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Distinguished Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo, the Isoko Nation, and the APC on the demise of the erudite Senator."

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered.