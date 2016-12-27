Nigerians Are Hungary, Have No Business With Sambisa Conquest – Fayose Tells Fg

BEVERLY HILLS, December 27, (THEWILL) – Despite commendations that have been coming the way of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the take over of the Sambisa forest, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has wondered the impact of the conquest on hungry Nigerians.

This was as he challenged the current administration to come up with solutions to the harsh living conditions in the land, describing statements made on dislodging Boko Haram terrorists from their Sambisa stronghold as diversionary.

Claiming that the country had become “directionless”, the Governor, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, averred that Nigerians were more desirous of hearing about the defeat of hunger.

The statement reads, “It has become predictable that whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, the federal government will come with stories like: '20 Chibok girls found', '$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom', 'Boko Haram technically defeated', 'We have captured Sambisa forest', etc just to divert attention.

“What Nigerians are now desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is as usual, aimed at diverting the attention of Nigerians from the fact that there is ravaging hunger at this time of the year.

“It is painful that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to the cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country.

“This year's Christmas is the worse in the history of Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their customers.

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda that is being used by the APC led federal government. It is therefore no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger.”

Fayose stated that for Nigeria to make progress, Buhari “must change his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a civilian president of all Nigerians”, stressing that the “cabal in the presidency has hijacked the president and his government”, and is now running the country aground.

He said, “The only solution to the myriad of problems facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led us to where we are today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?

“They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years for the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”