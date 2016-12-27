DELTA POLITICS: IBORI MEN REGROUP IN LONDON TOWARDS 2019

HEATHROW Airport in London is bubbling during this yuletide season due to high traffic of passengers and visitors to London and other parts of the United Kingdom.

Reports from port of entry in London revealed that top Nigerian politicians especially those from Delta State constitutes majority of people from the black continent with prompting heavy inflow of tourism earnings for the U.K government.

From National Assembly to Delta State House of Assembly members, businessmen and women as well as political associates, friends and well wishers of the former Executive Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori are painting the city of London red, celebrating the freedom of their political associate and leader.

Among those currently in London are: Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Igbuya, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Hon Tony Elumelu and many others.

They are in UK for serious consultstions with Ibori on diverse political issues as well as to map out strategies to harvest all POLITICAL BACKSLIDERS to the Ibori political dynasty in solid preparation for forthcoming general elections.

Also making timely efforts to visit Chief Ibori in London are three of his core political students and life loyalists, Hon Evans Ivwurie representing Ethiope East Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon Sheriff Oborivbori (DTHA) and Chief Ayiri Emami, a member of APC Delta Leaders Council. The thrio are to meet Ibori over various political stock taking issues and reunite with their political godfather on the way forward.

It is however not clear as at today whether Ibori will remain in PDP or defect to the APC. As far as his loyalists are concerned they are fully ready and willing to go the political way of their tested and trusted ODIDIGBORIGBO OF DELTA POLITICS in the person of His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Is Ibori the POLITICAL MASQUERADE coming to the APC as predicted by Chief PDO Akpeki? Time shall tell.

Governor of Delta State and long standing political associate of Chief Ibori, His Excellency Gov Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa recently expressed joy of his party, that of the good people of Delta State and his entire family over the release of his former boss, adding that Ibori's political leadership style endeared large followers to him, a political landmark no other politician in Delta State has been able to achieve till date.

Gov Okowa said he owed his political allegiance to the Ibori political structure which still points the way forward and substantially determines where the political pendulum swings in the State, even while he was away.

It is also a confirmed fact that Ibori's political sagacity and his recent freedom is already a huge source of worry to some politicians in the amateur category in the State. Mid-night political meetings across Delta to adequately prepare for the re-entry of the political colossus (Ibori) into state and national politics.

Chief Ibori shall continue to play host to Nigerian politicians till early next year when he is expected to return to Nigeria.