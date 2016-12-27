Kaduna Killings: 11 Killed As Hostilities Resume Inspite Curfew

SAN FRANCISCO, December 26, (THEWILL) – Gunmen have killed 11 persons in Goska village in Jama'a local government area of Kaduna state in spite of the 24 hour curfew imposed on the LGA.

THEWILL recalls that the state government had declared a curfew in three Kaduna State Local Government Areas of Jema'a, Kaura and Zango Kataf following violence and attacks in the area.

THEWILL gathered that the attack was carried out by suspected herdsmen between Saturday and Sunday from around 3am on Sunday while many people sustained injuries in the attacks.

Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Police Command, ASP Aliyu Usman confirmed the attack while Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai condemned the attack, describing it as inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.

“No amount of evil will change our deep commitment. We will continue to be firm, decisive and put lives of our citizenry and their wellbeing as our ultimate goal,” El-Rufai said this in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred, we will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation.

“We will see the end of these messengers of hell who are out to cause pains by attacking unsuspecting citizens in our communities. They are threats to our existence; they are deviants that we must all put our hands together irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political inclination to confront.

“Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones, those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time.”

Meanwhile, the GOC, Maj-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, has ordered immediate deployment of troops in Ninte, a Southern Kaduna community the root of the renewed attacks in the region.

Story by Oputah David