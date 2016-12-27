If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 27 December 2016 10:31 CET

Iheanacho scores in Man City 3-0 win at Hull

By The Citizen

With Liverpool not in action until Tuesday, when they host Stoke, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City stole past them into second place by winning 3-0 at bottom club Hull City.

City lost the recalled John Stones to an early injury and were made to sweat before second-half goals from Yaya Toure and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho secured victory at Hull.

Toure scored from a 72nd-minute penalty after Andrew Robertson fouled Raheem Sterling, with an Iheanacho tap-in and a Curtis Davies own goal completing the win.


