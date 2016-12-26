Recapitulating Sir Ahmadu Bello’s Christmas Message in 1959

The meaning of words are not in words; they are in us, this can best be explained by the personality who delivered 1959 Nigerian Christmas message, in the true likeness of Sir Ahmadu Bello as if he was around today; his the Nigerian political leader Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello (1909-1966) was the leading Northern spokesman during Nigeria's drive to gain independence from the British.

As such the 1959 Christmas message to Christians from Sir Ahmadu Bello can best be understood and related by Nigerians there present and anyone who is alive, because they followed the momentum whole-heartedly and listened attentively. These folks are in the best position to recapitulate this message again. Accordingly to most folks and researches communications fades out over time as a result of biasness and ignorance. Similarly, some reasons ascribing to rightly or wrongfully interpretations of the Holy Books today. Invariably, translation is a major concern today needing a thorough understanding of all concern; tasked in projecting simple, clear and undistorted communication in a timely manner. This is speedily changing, leaving disgruntled elements astray, including innocent fellows.

“We are people of many different races, tribes and religions, who are knit together by common history, common interests and common ideals. Our diversity may be great but the things that unite us are stronger than the things that divide us. On an occasion like this, I always remind people about our firmly rooted policy on religious tolerance. Families of all creeds and colour can rely on these assurances. We have no intention of favouring one religion at the expense of another.

Subject to overriding need to preserve law and order, it is our determination that everyone should have absolute liberty to practise his beliefs. It is befitting on this momentous day, on behalf of my ministers and myself, to send a special word of gratitude to all Christian missions. Let me conclude this with a personal message. I extend my greetings to all our people who are Christians on this great feast day. Let us forget the difference in our religion and remember the common brotherhood before God, by dedicating ourselves afresh to the great tasks which lie before us.” - Sir Ahmadu Bello’s Christmas message in 1959

The aforementioned speech replicates Nigerians firmness, projecting ideal unity of purpose and oneness, while strategically thinking of a global Nigeria irrespective of faith and belief, not divide and rule. Divide and rule are craftily set aside by marauders, cankerworms, name it! Parading themselves as true ideal Nigerians! Hence, borrowing from global ongoings: wars, internal crises aiming at in country destabilization, regardless, Nigerians must brace up their differences quickly, imbibe a large heart, and encompass one nation with one mission, irrespective faith, ethnicity and linages. Give transparency and accountability a chance regardless of incoming and outgoing administrators, because one day the process will tie into one another and titled: The path of A Learning Curve, where weaknesses will upturn into strength – a long awaited follow-up “Our Collective Responsibility!

His exemplary and remarkable achievements led to the incorporation of “The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation”, founded by the Governors of the 19 Northern States of Nigeria in cooperation with the associates, friends, admirers and well-wishers of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, KBE, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of the former Northern Region.

Dr. Shettima Ali pioneering a committed team of divergent members are in the forefront, conceptualizing and executing programs directly, partnering with other non-profit organizations’ or collaborating with valued - special interests that share the same or similar objectives with it in realizing their set goals and objectives which should be within the general framework for economic and human development.

Honestly speaking the likes of Sir Ahmadu Bello and those ascribing to be like him are in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, perhaps unable to actualize their individual and collective dreams because of the incriminated selfishness and egoism. One other thing Nigeria must take very seriously is the influx of western nations in all our businesses, working directly and indirectly in pretext of our likeness before 1960 and now. Meanwhile, never thought we can stay here. Relentlessly, their agents are everywhere, running rat races, shuffling cards. Therefore, Nigeria and Nigerians must be aware, alerted and be the keeper of your neighbor/hoods, communities and Nigeria at large. Nevertheless, I ascribe and affirm: Together We Stand, Recapitulating Sir Ahmadu Bello’s 1959 Christmas Message. Nigeria Happy New “2017”