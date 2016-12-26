Suicide Attack Kills Two In Maiduguri

SAN FRANCISCO, December 25, (THEWILL) – Members of Youth Vigilante in Maiduguri on Monday foiled an attempt to attack a cattle market by two female suicide bombers.

A member of the Youth Vigilante anonymously told the Punch, that the two suicide bombers were accosted by some of their members stationed at the market.

According to him, “Our members held them (the two female suicide) at a gun point from a distance, ordering them to remove the explosive stripped on them.

“It was while they were removing their wares that the bomb strapped on them exploded, killing the two instantly.”

A trader, Aji Babagana at the market, disclosed that there was another loud bang some moments after the initial explosion which killed the two females.

The spokesman of police in Borno State, Victor Isuku confirmed the attack but could not give the casualty figure.

He however explained that the second bang heard was that of the detonated of the un-exploded bomb by the police anti-bomb squad.