Governors, Political Leaders Hail Buhari, Military Over Takeover Of Sambisa

SAN FRANCISCO, December 26, (THEWILL) – Following the takeover of the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists, leaders across the political spectrum have been calling President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces.

In the latest series of calls received by the President, the Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto have joined some of their colleagues from South-East, South-South, South-West and North Central states who made earlier calls to commend the President on the achievement of this feat which, they said, “has pleased the Nigerian people and is also being celebrated all over the world”.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the Governors assured Buhari that the whole country is behind him in his efforts to secure the country and make it safe for, as they said, “there cannot be any meaningful development without security.”

They also paid tributes to the brave servicemen and women who made supreme sacrifices in the liberation of the Sambisa Forest and hoped that their services will never be forgotten.

They then urged the President to mobilize all resources, both human and material, to sustain the gains made so far in the fight against terrorism and economic sabotage, adding that the attainments of the armed forces under his leadership was something that was never in doubt at the time of his election in 2015.

The Governors called on the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, the rich countries of Asia, the Mideast and international aid and donor agencies, to raise their support to Nigeria in order to quicken the pace of the resettlement and rehabilitation of the millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in camps across the country.