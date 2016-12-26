Niger State Partners International NGO on Free Eye Surgery

The Niger State Government under the selfless, compassionate and mild-mannered leadership style of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has partnered with Albasar International Foundation to conduct FREE EYE SURGERY for Nigerlites battling with various eye defects.

400 persons benefited from the indispensable collaboration that was held at IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna from 19th to 24th of December, 2016.

The pro-people development according to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s representative at the Health Ministry, Dr. Mustapha Jibril was based on Government's effort to curtail preventable blindness as well succour to the less privileged.

Dr. Jibril explained that, the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello's led administration resolved on masses-inclined initiatives, policies and interventions will not be compromised nor substituted for any reason.

Fatima Umar, a beneficiary of the intervention from Beji community of Bosso Local Government Area said "before now, I can't see things clearly but Alhamdullillah I have regained my visual perception courtesy LOLON AIKI at no cost" she noted.

Mallam Isa Wara from Ingaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State disclosed that, he has been suffering eye defect for "4 years" adding that "i did not pay a Kobo, every process of the surgery done for me was for free". Mallam Isa prayed to Almighty Allah to protect and guide Governor Sani Bello’s administration for giving him the opportunity to continue his business that has been suffering.

Hauwa Junaidu, a mother of 4 children in her testimony thanked Almighty Allah for making her children live their lives and compete with their peers normally through Governor Abubakar Sani Bello's special consideration for the less privileged. Mrs. Junaidu of Limawa Area in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State added that "ordinarily, we cannot afford this surgery, so, all I can say is, Alhamdullillah may Allah reward LOLON TALAKAWA" she noted.

Albasar International Foundation is one of the leading eye health care service providers dedicated to working for avoidable blindness control and offering whatever help is possible to the people hardly get chance for overcoming the vision problem they face with, an opportunity and forsight seized by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his citizens who he placed first before any other thing.