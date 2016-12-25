Proof That Boko Haram Is Defeated: Baga, Damasak Roads Re-opens Today

SAN FRANCISCO, December 25, (THEWILL) – The Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road will be reopened today by the Federal Government.

The move follows the total defeat of Boko Haram insurgents by Nigeria's military.

THEWILL recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, announced the total conquest of Boko Haram after the insurgents were flushed out of their fortress in Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Governor Kashim Shetimma of Borno State and other dignitaries will grace the reopening of the roads.

The dignitaries will later have lunch with the gallant troops who crushed the insurgency.

NAN reports that the two major roads, which were earlier closed due to the activities of the insurgents in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.

On Saturday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, reassured Nigerians that the army will take every necessary step to restore normalcy across the northeast.

He said the Boko Haram militants that have in the last seven years pushed for the establishment of an Islamic State and an end to Western education in the region 'picked the wrong fight against the wrong enemy'.

The COAS gave the assurance in Goneri and Buniyadi, two prominent frontline locations the Nigerian Army is currently prosecuting the Boko Haram war in Yobe State.

Represented by the head of Logistics of the military headquarters, Major General Pat Akim, the Buratai said the army would work hard to defeat those undermining the nation's security.

The highest military hierarchy had deplored very senior officers to celebrate the Christmas with troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, with the aim of giving them a sense of belonging while at the battle field.

The Chief of Army Staff, who thanked officers and men within the theatre of the operation for putting an end to every form of terrorism in the region, also praised the soldiers for their gallantry, stressing that although the war has been won, they must stand firm in the fight until the militants are completely defeated.

“We are proud of you for sacrificing your sleep, leisure and working under the sun and in the rain to ensure that those undermining the nation's security are taught lessons that will serve as deterrent to others.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on Nigerians to appreciate the role being played by these gallant officers and men who are putting in their best by ensuring peace is maintained across the country so that their labours will never be in vain.

“We are sad that you are spending Christmas in trenches, that is why we are leaving the comfort of our homes to share with you this moments and I can assure you that everything will be done possible to ensure your welfares and logistics needs are taken care of.

“Don't retreat and don't give room for any laxity that you are winning the war despite the successes,” Buratai stressed

He assured them that more troops would be deployed to increase the manpower needs of the military formations across the theatre of war.

Story by Oputah David