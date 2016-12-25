Aadeboye extols Fayose for his relentess defence of his people

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has enjoined Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose in the aspect of relentless defence of their people.

The highly respected cleric extolled Fayose for standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.

Adeboye was in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday where he visited the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111 before attending a crusade at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium.

He commended Governor Fayose, whom he described as a great defender of his people and their cause, for taking great risks to defend and pro‎tect the interests of his people.

‎”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed.‎ I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough‎,” Adeboye said.

Adeboye, who prayed for the restoration of the lost glory of Ekiti, also commended Oba Adejugbe for leading his people in the way of the Lord. Earlier, Governor Fayose said Nigerians appreciate the efforts of Adeboye at taking the gospel round the world‎.