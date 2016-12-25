ENDS Announcement: Blankets, Sweaters Needed Urgently For Freezing IDPs

IDPs need your help. It's winter in Borno. Our displaced brothers and sisters are dying of cold. Hungry and lean, they do not have much body fat to protect them even if they had enough clothes; and the combination is sadly delivering more death.

It is that time of the year again when we do our blanket and sweater drives.

Kind hearted fellow Nigerians and friends of Nigeria abroad, please contact any of our donation agents with your used blankets and sweaters: http://ends.ng/idpclothesdrive-global-collection-agents/

Thank you for your continuous support and kindness. The IDPs pray for you and will never forget you.

Dr. Peregrino Brimah; @EveryNigerian