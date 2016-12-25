Times Are Hard But We’ll Deliver The Promised Change – Apc To Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday stated that although the times are difficult, it remains committed to delivering the Change it promised Nigerians.

The party in power spoke in a Christmas message to Nigerians, released by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.

It also called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to resuscitate the country's economy and safeguard its citizenry.

The statement reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with Christians across the country over the joyous occasion of Christmas which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

“While calling on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the peace, unity and development in the country, the Party also urge Nigerians across religious divides to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, honesty, fairness, selflessness and peaceful co-existence which Jesus Christ espoused and exemplified during his earthly mission.

“The manifestation of these virtues in our national life will without doubt propel our great country into becoming a more united, peaceful and progressive nation.

“There is no doubt that the times are difficult and the Nigerian state is facing enormous challenges, but we assure Nigerians that the APC-led Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change, and is working hard towards the goal of true transformation and development.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the bold efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to resuscitate the economy, safeguard the citizenry and instill probity in our national life.

“In this season of love and celebrations, we should all remember that with our collective prayers, unity and diligence, the goal of a prosperous, secured and stable nation is possible. And it is our prayer and wish that the New Year shall usher in economic growth, security and peace for all Nigerians.”