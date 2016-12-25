Army To Re-organise ‘operation Lafiya Dole’ In 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, December 24, (THEWILL) – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday restated the force headquarters promise to re-organise the ongoing “Operation Lafiya Dole'' in the North- East in 2017.

Buratai spoke when he visited troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa, Borno, ahead of the Christmas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The army chief said he would celebrate the yuletide with troops in the front-line.

He said the re-organisation was aimed at making the operation stronger and relief the fighting soldiers.

NAN reports that Buratai, Principal Staff Officers at Army Headquarters, Abuja, General Officers Commanding the various Divisions across the country and Corps Commanders are in Borno and other parts of the North-East to celebrate the Christmas with the troops.

Buratai said: “operation Rescue Final has been quite successful.

“We still keep our promise of what will happen in 2017.

“We will make sure that we get the necessary re-organisation to make the operation much stronger and to have very good relief system for everybody.''

He commended the troops for their courage and professionalism and urged them to sustain the counter-insurgency momentum.

NAN