Apostle Suleman releases fearful prophesies about Buhari, Osinbajo, other leaders

Apostle John Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry, said has released a torrid message about Nigeria and her leaders.

According to the prophet who had correctly predicted some events in the past, President Muhammadu Buhari will be humbled by God in the coming year

The Apostle, Daily Post reported, released these prophecies for the year 2017 during the just concluded 'Fresh Fire' revival which was held at his church new Lagos headquarters.

The prophet also claimed that Yemi Osinbajo will face a tough battle to retain his position as the vice President of the country.

On Africa, Suleman said many African leaders will be removed and went further to encourage the people of Africa, especially Ghanaians and Nigerians, to be prepared for God's intervention in the situation of Africa.

He also added that there will be high rate of persecution against the church by the Nigerian government in the coming year.

He said: “I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed. Two times, Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017. And the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.”

Meanwhile Apostle Suleman who came under attack from Nigerians for his message that the popular money doubling scheme was demonic can now breath a sigh of relief after it has apparently crashed