Nigerian celebrities reveal Christmas plans

It's that time of the year when people around the world celebrate Christmas. But this year, it seems Nigerian celebrities are engrossed with work as recession bites deep. JOAN OMIONAWELE speaks to some of them on their plans for Christmas. Their responses:

Kehinde Bankole: Christmas will still stand strong as we have made every other thing work. This year's celebration will not be affected despite the fact that Nigeria has constantly been in some form of recession or the other before now through which we Nigerians have learnt to cut spending, thrive and strategise better and plan living conveniently as much as we could try.We still thank God.

Adekunle Gold: I have a lot of shows this year, I really don't have special plans, it's just work, work and work.

Juliet Ibrahim: I'll be spending it with my family and having a swell time with them as usual.

Mercy Johnson: I will be busy filming my TV show, Mercy, marriage, cooking and kids and then I will also do my yearly charity work with my hubby while manning the homefront and kids in celebration of the birth of Christ. I also hope to make myself better, as well as my family and career in the coming year, with God on my mind at all times.

Gregory Ojefua: I'll be busy working a few days before and after christmas. Most importantly. I'll have to canvas for votes as I was nominated for best Actor for AMVCA 2017. I'll also take time to rest and visit friends whom I have not seen in a while.

Ruth Kadiri: Wow, I never knew it was already Christmas, Ive been busy on set and busy with the production of my new movie, 'Trouble comes to town'. I really cannot wait for this year to come to an end. I'll be working on set a day after Christmas, So I won't say I have any holidays.

Toyin Aimakhu: -It's going to be a working holiday for me. I have events lined up, movie shoots and premieres which would go on probably till new year's eve.