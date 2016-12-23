Suspected hijackers divert Libya plane to Malta

Two hijackers on a Libyan flight which was diverted to Malta have threatened to blow up the passenger jet, authorities claim.

The Afriqiyah Airways airbus A320 was on an internal flight in Libya with 118 people in board when the attack occurred.

It was forced to divert to Malta after two attackers hijacked the flight and threatened to blow up the plane.

Maltese Prime Minister said on Twitter he has been informed of potential hijack situation. – Daily Express UK.