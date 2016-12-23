2017: Fayose’s Predictions
Fellow Nigerians, remember I predicted 20 things that will be
experienced this year 2016. Almost 90 percent of what the Holy Spirit
led me to predict came to pass.
The Holy Spirit has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may
happen in 2017. We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities
in Nigeria.
May God help our country.
1. 2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major
revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of
economic hardship.
2. More judges perceived not to be doing the bidding of the Federal
Government will be arrested and humiliated.
3. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from
being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
4. Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1.
5. APC-led Federal Government will still not have solution to the
economic problems of the country as the economy will move from
recession to depression.
6. About four ministers will be removed.
7. There will be more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack
the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.
8. Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki.
9. Crisis in the APC will deepen as former Vice President, Alhaji
Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave the party and
declare his intention to vie for the office of the president in 2019.
10. A former Head of State/President may pass on.
11. A new (major) party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge.
11. More Shi'ite Muslims will be killed and Federal Government will
not release the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim
El-Zakzaky.
13. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue.
14. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country.
15. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led
Federal Government approach to the country's economic and political
challenges.
16. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected.
17. $29.9 Billion Loan: Federal Government will find it difficult to
source the loan.
18. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution.
19. There will be boost in agriculture.
20. Haliburton gate may still be revisited.
21. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation
will drop to all time low.
22. Performance of the Federal Government 2017 Budget will be the
worst in the history of Nigeria.
Ayodele Fayose
Governor, Ekiti State
Public Statement