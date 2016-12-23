Bayelsa Govt Blames Banks For workers’ Difficulties in Collecting Salaries 

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – The Bayelsa State government on Thursday said it is not its fault that civil servants are having challenges collecting their salaries, blaming the situation on various banks in the state, adding that the development is also the case in other states.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, in a statement in Yenagoa, observed that some civil servants and officials in Bayelsa were having challenges collecting their salaries due to lack of cash in the banks in the state.

According to him, “It is indeed sad but also worthy of note that it is not the fault of the state government that civil servants are having challenges collecting their salaries, as it is on record that the governor did fulfil his promise of ensuring that civil servants in the state get their salaries before the yuletide. The prevailing situation in the banks right now is not peculiar to Bayelsa State as it is also happening in other states.

“As a proactive government, we have decided to inform our people that we are currently interfacing with the various banks to ensure that civil and public servants and Bayelsans in general would receive their entitlements to ease the pain and stress they may face.”