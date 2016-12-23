We Have Not Deployed Any Ambassador – Fg

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says not a single ambassador has been deployed.

NAN had reported that 47 career ambassadors-designate were posted to various countries.

But in a statement on Thursday , the permanent secretary of the ministry, Sola Enikanolaiye, described the list made available by the agency as “totally unauthorised”.

He said the deployment of ambassadors-designate will be released only when agreements (consent) had been sought and obtained from prospective countries.

“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on the purported deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate,'' he said.

According to him, the career ambassadors-designate just finished undergoing their induction programme.

He said the four-day induction programme, organised by the ministry, ended on Thursday , and that it was meant to acquaint them with the foreign policy agenda and priorities of the current administration.

“The induction was also to equip them with the domestic programmes of national development,” he said.

NAN