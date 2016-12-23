WATCH OUT! NIGERIAN ARMY WARNS OF FLEEING BOKO HARAM MEMBERS

The Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country and elsewhere following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen. Sani Usman on Thursday, therefore, advised members of the public, especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, to be “extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.”

“The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.

Recently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai charged soldiers to finish off Boko Haram remnants on time to enable Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) return to their homes.

The army chief gave the charge when he visited troops of the 81 battalion in Damboa Local Government Area in Borno state.

Buratai who reiterated the determination of the army towards enhancing the welfare of troops, said rotation of soldiers would take place after every six months of deployment.

“I am sure you have read and heard the message I sent across. If you are aware of it then we must work to get out of this place. We must work to get out of this operation very quickly. We must defeat Boko Haram.

“I was in one of the barracks and many of the troops were already there and I have assured your families that many of you will go back next Year.

“81 battalion is my unit too when I was a lieutenant Colonel This unit has seen it all. You fought along with the Cameroonian troops in this battle which means you are better placed to deal with this criminals.

“We must continue with the aggressive actions, patrol and ambush. You must move into all the hideouts of these criminals and fish them out. Some of your colleagues in Sambisa Forest are dealing with them properly.

“You are better equipped, better motivated and mobile.The army has provided you with better equipment to fish Boko Haram out and deal with them completely.

“I wish to commend your effort and I urge you all to maintain the momentum and keep it high. Nigerians are proud of you. President Muhammadu Buhari the Commander in Chief is also pleased with you,” he said.