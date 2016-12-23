Defending Human Rights Abusers In Nigeria: Time For Moribund Southwest Rights CSOs To Leave The Stage And Become Full-Fledged Politicians
(Intersociety/SBCHROs, Onitsha Nigeria, 23rd December 2016)-The death
of Rights CSOs and their human rights advocacy activities in the
Southwest Nigeria became noticeable prior to the 2015 General
Elections. It became full-fledged from June 2015 to date following the
emergence of the Administration of Retired Major General Muhammadu
Buhari.
Indisputably, Lagos and its surrounding States/environs served as
Nigeria’s epicentre of independence, democracy and human rights
struggles; reaching its peak from 1984 to mid 1999 during the
military’s inglorious epoch. The Lagos School of Human Rights and
Democracy Free Speeches and Struggles contributed immensely and
pricelessly to the country’s advancements in democracy, human rights
and press freedoms with one of the arrowheads of the country’s dark
eras being the current President of Nigeria, Retired Major General
Muhammadu Buhari.
Sadly, the same Lagos School of Human Rights, Democracy and Press
Freedoms and Struggles has been conquered, annexed and transformed
into the country’s current epicentre of miseries, despotism and
democratic barbarism; with same the Lagos School leading the way as
its arch promoter, defender and advocate. What breeds and saddens our
heart most is not the collective decision of the Rights CSOs of Lagos
extraction to collapse and nail the internationally best practices of
human rights advocacy activities; but their refusal to leave the stage
and retire into permanence of politicking.
Attempts by the referenced to probate and reprobate or eat their cake
and have it, have resulted in brutal corruption and bastardization of
core human rights, democracy and justice values in Nigeria, to the
extent that heinous rights abusers are now labelled “international
human rights defenders”; with their image laundered nationally,
regionally and internationally on daily basis under what look like
executive scripted and oiled circumstances.
The tragedy that befell these dead rights CSOs started way back in
Lagos in the late 2000s through what some informed sources labelled
“Alausa Virus”, using the instrumentality of Lagos-CSO Liaison; a sort
of egoistic and materialistic partnership; which subsequently
collapsed the then mainstream Rights CSOs of Lagos extraction into “an
alliance of ACN and Rights CSOs”. It was from this that “grassroots
rights activism was abandoned” and “executive/laptop rights activism”
created and promoted; given birth to “CSO-INEC Engagement”; “APC-CSO
Opposition Consortium”; “APC-CSO Anti Corruption Consortium”,
“CSO-Legislative Engagement”; “CSO Election Situation Room”; to
mention but few.
While it is the constitutional right of any citizen or CSO to leave
the human rights advocacy stage and become a full-fledged politician
or political party; it is morally abominable for such a group or
citizen to be utterly paradoxical or maintain two contradictions at
the same time. That is to say that a promoter of human rights
abuse/abusers can never be a defender of human rights at the same
time; neither can a human parts dealer be admitted into a rights
community as a human rights defender. In Mathematics, one minus one
will always give a negative result.
It is therefore shocking, alarming and deafening that arch human
rights abuser with gross moral minus, in the person of Mr Ibrahim Magu
of the Nigeria Police Force; who is, unconstitutionally, the Acting
Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC);
is being labelled internationally as “a human rights defender”, by
some say; rights group, named “Socio-Economic Rights and
Accountability Project”.
The image laundering letter of “SERAP” to the United Nations Special
Rapportueur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, dated 16th of
December 2016; is also considered a grave insult on the person and
integrity of the Special Rapportueur, Mr. Michel Forst; as well as
collective image of the United Nations. The letter is dangerously
misleading, cancerous, politically and ill motivated and scripted.
The letter also clearly amounts to meddlesomeness in the
constitutional duties of the Senate of the Federal Republic of
Nigeria; to investigate, clear or reject any executive nominee for the
occupation of any of the Federal Executive bodies established under
Section 153 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
1999; as amended in 2011. The questions as: are there no limits to
renewal by the President, of executive appointments into
constitutionally established federal executive bodies under acting
capacity and when was Ibrahim Magu appointed as acting Chairman of
EFCC; do not border the authorities of “SERAP”. What despicably
matters to them is Mr Ibrahim Magu’s leprous baptism as “international
human rights defender”; against all odds and his motley of rights
abuses including long detention of suspects without trial and late
night invasion and violent arrest of the suspects in their sleep.
For the avoidance of doubt, we again invite all Nigerians and members
of the international community to read and analyse the authoritative
statement reproduced below, dated 1st of July 2016. It was exclusively
published by the News Express Online Media; owned by Mr. Isaac Umunna
who is also the chief media aide to late Prof Dora Akunyili and her
family till date. Prof Dora Akunyili was a former NAFDAC DG and
Minister of Communications. The authoritative statement has not been
credibly refuted by Federal Government and the authorities of EFCC
till date. The rejection by the Senate of the Federal Republic of
Nigeria, of Police Officer Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of
EFCC was substantially based on dubious circumstances surrounding his
multimillion naira rent payment to Akunyili family for their House,
located at No. 8B, Rudolf Close, Off Katsina Ala Crescent, Maitama
District in FCT, Abuja, Nigeria.
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has rented a mansion in the elitist Maitama
District of the Federal capital territory (FTC) Abuja, News Express
can report this morning. The storey building located at No. 8B, Rudolf
Close, off Katsina Ala Crescent, in the highbrow Maitama District, was
the abode of a former federal minister who died sometime in May 2014.
An impeccable source said: The property was rented to the Acting EFCC
Chairman for N40, 000,000 at N20, 000,000 per annum.
Furthermore, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)
curiously awarded a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by Rtd
Air Comm. Umar Muhammad, to furnish the residence at the cost
N43,000,000, in a Government where the President is known to have
frowned at and rebuked his ministers for requesting N20,000,000 each
to secure accommodation and furnish them. It is shocking that the man
spearheading the anti-corruption crusade of the government will be
involved in such a venture. More surprising is the involvement of FCDA
in renting a house for EFCC and under what arrangement. News Express
made efforts to get the reaction of Magu and EFCC but the commission’s
spokesmen Osita Nwajah and Wilson Uwujaren did not respond to text
messages sent to them seeking their reaction to the story.
Today, through the magic of “APC-CSO Partnership”, sacred cows in the
so called “fight against corruption” abound. To be “Mr or Mrs Clean”
under Buhari Administration, you must belong or join the federally
ruling party and its “APC-CSO Consortium”. It is also an incontestable
fact that the present Buhari Administration and its “APC-CSO
Consortium” parades the highest number of doyens of corruption both in
its government and in the moribund Southwest CSOs’ circles. The rate
of aiding and abetting corruption and abuse of office under the Buhari
Administration has gone viral as well.
We therefore condemn in its totality the letter of “SERAP” and its
contents. It is our express call and advice to the United Nations
particularly its Special Rapportueur on the Situation of Human Rights
Defenders, Mr. Michel Forst, to tear the letter into pieces and delete
its delivery and documentation from its records. Such embarrassing
letters should at all times be declared dead on arrival!
We consider Police Officer Ibrahim Magu as is a serial human rights
abuser and constitutional violator. As a serving member of the Nigeria
Police Force alone; noted globally for its butchery and notorious
corruption records; Mr Magu can never be a human rights defender on
account of same; not to talk of his gross rights and constitutional
abuses as “acting head” of EFCC.
It is our strong advice to the moribund Rights CSOs and activists of
Southwest or Lagos extraction to courageously leave the stage and form
a political party so as to become full-fledged politicians. We invite
new breed rights activists and democracy promoters to join us in the
Southeast Nigeria which is now the epicentre of human rights and pro
democracy struggles in Nigeria.
The international community is called upon to take advocacy and
diplomatic notice of the rise of defenders and promoters of human
rights abusers and despotism in Nigeria, majorly concentrated in the
Southwest Region; who still go about parading themselves as “human
rights groups and activists”.
Signed:
For: International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety)
Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman
Mobile Line: +2348174090052
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.intersociety-ng.org
Signed:
For: Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights Organizations (SBCHROs)
1. Comrade Aloysius Attah (+2348035090548)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Southeast Zone
2. Comrade Peter Onyegiri (+2347036892777)
For: Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy
3. Comrade Samuel Njoku (+2348039444628)
For: Human Rights Organization of Nigeria
4. Engineer Rufus Duru (+2348037513519)
For: Global Rights & Development International
5. Comrade Chike Umeh ( +2348064869601)
For: Society Advocacy Watch Project
6. Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq. (+2348034186332)
For: Anambra Human Rights Forum
7. Comrade Alex Olisa(+2348034090410)
For: Southeast Good Governance Forum
8. Jerry Chukwuokoro, PhD (+2348035372962)
For: International Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative
9. Mr. Tochukwu Ezeoke (+447748612933)
For: Igbo Ekunie Initiative (Pan Igbo Rights Advocacy Group)
10. Comrade Vincent Ezekwume (+2348171793911)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch
