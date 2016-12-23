Jegede Accepts Akeredolu’s Victory, To Resume Legal Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Eyitayo Jegede, defeated governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, has dropped the idea of challenging the election the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu.

THEWILL recalls that Jegede was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 244,842 votes to beat Jegede, who came second with 150, 380 votes.

NAN reports that Jegede has opted not to challenge the outcome of the election in court, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria declaring that he has accepted the victory of Akeredolu in good faith and has moved on in the spirits of good sportsmanship.

He said there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

“I have taken a decision to move on and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success.

“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so at another time.

“There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship and that is what I have done,” Jegede said.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said that he had a profession and was returning to practice law and had not filed any petition against Akeredolu's victory as expected in more than 21 days after the results were declared.

Story by Oputah David