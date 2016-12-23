Dss Accusation: Wike, Saraki React Differently, Wike Denies, Saraki Calls For Further Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki have reacted differently to the allegation by the Department of State Security (DSS) which accused Wike of sponsoring protests in Abuja,with an aide of the Senate President, in order to cause mayhem

Wike, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Austin Tam-George, described the allegations as a false and baseless alarm.

“It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State and bring the state government into disrepute. Governor Wike is a man of peace and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country,” he said.

“A few days ago, the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) sponsored street protests against Governor Wike in Abuja, without any alarm by the DSS. Why is the DSS ringing its hypocritical alarm bells against Governor Wike, only now?

“Why has the DSS not yet provided evidence of the so-called billions of cash they alleged was taken away by Governor Wike from the home of the high court judge the agency invaded in Port Harcourt some months ago? In its blind partisanship, the DSS has lost every credibility.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave governor Wike alone and instead focus its operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70,000 people and displaced six million Nigerians in the past six years.”

Meanwhile, Saraki, in a statement by his Media Adviser Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he would not tolerate breaking of law by his aide.

“The attention of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has been drawn to a statement issued today to the media by the Department of State Services (DSS) in which the Department raised allegations against Mr. Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the Senate President,” the statement read.

“Though the DSS has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga, Dr. Saraki, having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

“Dr. Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.”

Story by Oputah David