Stay Away From Our Land, Royal Family Tells Okowa

Following the alleged forceful acquisition of lands by the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa through the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Daniel Okenyi, the Umuojeagu Royal family of Issele-Azagba, has warned the government to stay clear of their family land.

The land under contention is located along Asaba-Agbor expressway is said to belong to the family and has advised the government not to go close to the said land.

The family has insisted that due process must be followed in the acquisition of the land by government instead of cutting short cuts which according to the family would yield no result.

According to the family, “Umuojeagu royal family, Issele-Azagba says no to government forceful acquisition of our land at Asaba-Agbor expressway. We insist on due process”, the family said.

The royal family called on Okowa and his Lands Commissioner to take note as no government acquires land forcefully from its subjects.