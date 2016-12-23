You’ll Soon Be Paid – Fg Pleads With Ex-militants

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Paul Boroh, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has reassured beneficiaries of the programme of payment of their stipends, urging them not to be agitated over the delay.

Boroh, in an interview with NAN on Thursday , said the federal government had affirmed efforts to effect prompt payment to beneficiaries.

“I am assuring all beneficiaries under the programme that arrangements are being made to fast-track the payment of their stipends as soon as the amnesty office receives its allocation,” he said.

“The current administration is aware of the pains the ex-militants are going through and will ensure that they get their stipends soon.

“The Amnesty office is collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to explore areas of cooperation in engaging trained beneficiaries.”

He also called for patience and understanding, saying that the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is keen on achieving the ultimate goal of peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

Boroh revealed that the amnesty programme had continued to record successes, buttressing his point with the graduation of 97 ex-agitators in advanced farming courses at the Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa, supervised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

“The beneficiaries were trained in advanced techniques in several farming areas, including fresh water fish production (aquaculture), macro propagation of elite plants, snail farming, grass-cutter farming and household production,” he said.

“The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NABDA is to facilitate the training of 500 beneficiaries of the programme who are being trained in batches of 100 each for one month.”

Story by Oputah David