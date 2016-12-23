Mass Defection Hit Pdp In Plateau As Dariye, Others Join Apc

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – A wave of defection hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State as over 343, 591 defectors from the party joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, the state capital.

The defectors were received by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odige-Oyegun, who was accompanied to the Rwang Pam Township stadium, venue of the event, by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the National Secretary of the APC and other national executive members.

Prominent among the defectors are a former governor of the state, Senator Joshua Dariye (Plateau Central); former Deputy Governor Ignatius Longjan; former governorship candidate of CAN, Pam Dung Gyang; Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Jimmy Cheto and a former Minister, Chief Jethro Akun, and others.

“The timing of this mass movement into the ruling party, by highly placed politicians on the plateau, is unique and historic to APC and to President Muhammadu Buhari,” Oyegun said.

“Unique in the sense that the defectors are coming when the APC government and Mr. President need people to support him to succeed in changing the fortunes of this country.

“Plateau people are coming into the party en-masse at a time when President Buhari is facing a big battle with corruption and so needs massive support. The president needs people like you around him to defeat the corruption which is already fighting back.

“Mr. President will ever remain grateful to these great politicians from Plateau state and their followers for their decision to come in and rally round his administration. The President considers this move as energy booster to his administration.

“This historic event is a declaration of support to our government and another way of encouraging our president and ministers, who are working behind the scene to fix Nigeria,” Oyegun said.

Story by Oputah David