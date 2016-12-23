Pdp Clears Abia L.g Polls, Wins All 17 Councils

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the entire 17 councils in Wednesday's local government elections in Abia state.

This was declared by the Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, retired Justice Igbozurike Akomas, who announced the results in the early hours of Thursday at the commission's premises in Umuahia.

Although, three other political parties – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) – participated in the polls, they were no match for the PDP.

Akomas stated that PDP scored 19,303 votes in Isialangwa South local government, where no other party fielded candidates.

In Obingwa, the PDP polled 61,000 votes as against APC's 1,350 votes while the PDP also polled 22,180 votes in Ukwa West with the APC and APGA scoring 3,450 votes and 2,105 votes respectively.

In Isiala Ngwa North, the PDP scored 22,180 while APC had 6,843 and APGA 3,399 while in Arochukwu, the PDP scored 17, 906, APC scored 51 votes and APGA polled 8,551 votes.

Also in Bende, the PDP polled 30,300 votes while APC polled 3,000 votes and APGA scored 9,014 votes.

The PDP polled 37,309 in Osisioma while APC and APGA polled 10,262 votes and 11,339 votes respectively.

In Umuahia North, the PDP polled 72,981, APC scored 2,311 and APGA polled 5,891.

Also in Isuikwuato, the PDP scored 18,719 votes, APC 2,747 votes while APGA scored 4,621.

The PDP polled 12,675 votes in Ukwa East, APGA scored 3,729 votes while APC scored eight votes.

The PDP also scored 33,580 votes in Ummunnochi while APC polled 2,802 votes.

In Aba South, the PDP polled 33,580 votes, APC scored 7,015 votes and APGA polled 4,003 votes.

The PDP polled 17,630 votes in Ikwuano while APC and APGA polled 1806 votes and 6101 votes respectively.

In Aba North, the APC scored 5,321 votes, APGA scored 2,978 votes and PDP got 48,805 votes.

The PDP also polled 19,831 votes in Umuahia South to defeat LP, APGA and APC which polled 445 votes, 6,221 votes and 4443 votes respectively.

In Ugwunagbo, the PDP polled 31,118 votes while LP and APGA polled 190 votes and 5,005 votes respectively.

Akomas stated that the results of the councillorship poll would be announced at a later date.

Story by Oputah David