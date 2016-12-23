No Way, You Must Vacate Office In January – Un Tells Jammeh

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – The United Nations (UN) Security Council has declared that President Jammeh of Gambia must respect the results of the December 1 presidential election and vacate office on January 19 .

The UN said he must carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process and transfer power to President-elect Adama Barrow in accordance with Gambia's Constitution.

In a Presidential Statement S/PRST/2016/19 after a seven-minute meeting, read by Council President for December, Román Marchesi (Spain), the 15-country-member organ restated its stance on Gambia and recalled the press statement of the Council members on Dec. 10, 2016.

It also recalled the joint communiqué of the ECOWAS Commission, the AU Commission and the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel on Dec. 10, 2016 regarding the situation in Gambia.

“The Security Council welcomes and is encouraged by the decisions on the political situation in the Gambia of the 50th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority held in Abuja on Dec. 17, 2016,” it said.

“The Security Council reiterates its request to outgoing President Jammeh and the relevant Gambian Authorities to fully respect the results of the presidential election of Dec. 1, 2016.

“Jammeh should also respect the will of the Gambian people and to carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process, and to transfer power to President-elect Adama Barrow by Jan. 19, 2017 in accordance with the Gambian Constitution.

“The Security Council further welcomes the decision of ECOWAS Heads of State to attend the Jan. 19, 2017 inauguration of President-elect Barrow in Banjul.

“The Security Council expresses its intention to continue to follow the situation in the Gambia closely.”

Story by Oputah David