Africa | 22 December 2016 17:26 CET

IMF Managing Director to Visit Cameroon on December 23, 2016

By International Monetary Fund (IMF)

At the invitation of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Managing Director Christine Lagarde will be in Yaoundé on December 23, 2016 to participate in a summit of heads of state of six Central African countries (Gabon, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo and Equitorial Guinea) to discuss the region’s economic outlook.

We expect to communicate at the conclusion of the visit.

Is good to dialogua than killing
By: B B

