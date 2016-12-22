IMF Managing Director to Visit Cameroon on December 23, 2016

At the invitation of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Managing Director Christine Lagarde will be in Yaoundé on December 23, 2016 to participate in a summit of heads of state of six Central African countries (Gabon, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo and Equitorial Guinea) to discuss the region’s economic outlook.

We expect to communicate at the conclusion of the visit.

Media contact: Lucie Mboto Fouda at [email protected] or +1 202 384 0497.