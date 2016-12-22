Anambra CLO elects new leaders, upholds suspension of Justus Ijeoma and 2 ors

Nigeria’s foremost human rights organization, the Civil Liberties Organisation(CLO), Anambra State Branch has elected a new set of executive members to pilot the affairs of the branch for the next two years.

In the election which followed the laid down rules of the constitution of the CLO, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme was elected the State Chair while Innocent Okeke becomes the Assistant Chair.

Comrade Chidi Mbah was elected the Branch Secretary while Chike Umesonwunne was also elected the Assistant Secretary.

Other members of the elected executives included Comrade Hyginus Udensi, Treasurer, Amoke Nicholas, Campaign and Publicity Secretary, Dennis Ezeokoli, Research Secretary while Comrades Ugochukwu Oforma and Okoro Stanley were also elected ex-officio members.

Comrades Ikechukwu Onyekwere, Samuel Umegbolu and Alvin Okpaleke were also elected members of the State Branch Disciplinary Committee.

The newly elected State Chair, Vin Ezekwueme holds a B.Sc. Degree in Govt and Public Administration from Imo State University, Owerri while the Secretary, Chidi Mbah holds also a B.Sc. degree in Economics from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka where he is also currently pursuing his post graduate degree from the same institution and discipline.

In an acceptance speech shortly after they were sworn into office by the South East Zonal Chair of the CLO, Comrade Aloysius Emeka Attah, the newly elected State Chair, Comrade Ezekwueme thanked the members for the confidence reposed on them which he promised not to betray.

He thanked the previous executives for the sacrifices to sustain the ideals of the organization in the state and vowed that the tempo will be sustained in the struggle towards the enthronement of human rights culture in the state anchored on respect for the constitution, rule of law, promotion of democracy and good governance which have all been the hallmark of what the CLO stands for in their struggle.

In the same vein, the state Branch of the CLO has reaffirmed the indefinite suspension of Justus Ijeoma, Alex Olisa and Chibueze Nwajiaku erstwhile Legal Secretary, Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively.

It would be recalled that the trio were suspended during the Branch General Meeting of the Anambra CLO on 16th November 2016.

Justus Ijeoma who was appointed the legal Secretary of the CLO in 2013 following his defeat in his ambition to become the State Chair of the CLO was suspended for acts bordering on insubordination, intransigence, arrogance / willful disobedience to the constitution of the CLO and several exhibitions of violent characters.

Alex Olisa, his ‘man Friday’ was also suspended for usurping the functions of the State Chair by proclaiming himself the Chair and also convening an executive meeting of the branch CLO without any authorization and support of the executive and general members of the CLO.

The General meeting of the CLO had earlier passed a vote of no confidence on Chibueze Nwajiaku for acts bordering on incompetence, pursuing a secret agenda against the interest of the organization and disobedience to the resolutions of the general meeting but was also finally suspended for rejecting the recommendations of the CLO committee.

The security agencies and other relevant bodies have been communicated on this development and it is in the interest of the public to know henceforth that anybody that deals with the trio of Justus Ijeoma, Alex Olisa and Chibueze Nwajiaku on behalf of Anambra CLO does so at his or her own risk.

Comrade Aloysius Attah,

Zonal Chair, CLO, South East

[email protected]

08035090548