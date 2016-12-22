Deltans are happy over the release of Ibori - Ukah

The people and government of Delta State are happy over the release of the former state governor, Chief James Ibori from British jail.

The Information Commissioner and the chief image maker of the government, Mr Patrick Ukah gave this indication on Thursday while addressing the press after the weekly executive council meeting in Asaba.

Mr Ukah said that: `We as people of Delta State and the government are happy about the release of Chief James Ibori. He is our leader and as a former governor contributed his own quota to the growth and development of the state. We love him as a people and every Deltan is happy about his release`.

In another development, Ukah disclosed that the state government was planning big for the two major news outfits - the Delta Broadcasting Service and The Pointer newspaper.

He said that plans were at advanced stage to merge the broadcasting outfit and that the two stations in Warri and Asaba shall operate as one.

The Information Commissioner maintained that this merger has become necessary to improve news and programme content and that the proposed license is for one broadcasting outfit.

On The Pointer newspaper, Ukah said that the aim of the government is to make the newspaper a reference point in news about Delta state and the South-South.

He also disclosed that the circulation of the newspaper shall be improved upon so that it could be very visible in Lagos, Abuja and the whole of south-south.

The Information Commissioner stated that in two years time, the newspaper shall be commercialized so that it could compete with other newspapers and more revenue could be so generated.