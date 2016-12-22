Police Rescue Kidnapped Delta Monarch

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Urhobo traditional ruler, the Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, Delta State, Orhifi Enemor II, has been rescued by operatives of the state police command and locals in the area barely 24 hours after he was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.



The Agbarha-Warri paramount ruler was abducted on Wednesday along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway near Ossissa community in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of the state while travelling for a Security Summit in Asaba, the state capital.



A search team comprising of 30 local vigilante groups and hundred operatives of the Delta State Police Command led by its commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, combed the Ossissa forest along the area where the monarch was waylaid by suspected herdsmen. This culminated in his rescue at about 3:12 on Thursday morning.



It was gathered that the kidnappers, upon realising that the search party carrying out the manhunt was closing up on them, abandoned their victim in the bush and fled.