Sudan | 22 December 2016 10:41 CET
Meeting between State Minister Sonoura and the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan
- On December 19, 2016, Mr. Kentaro Sonoura, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, met with Mr. Kamal Eldeen Ismail Saeed, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan.
- At the beginning, Mr. Sonoura expressed his gratitude for Sudan's cooperation in TICAD VI, the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which was held in August this year. He also expressed Japan's intention to continue cooperation with Sudan, mentioning the signing on the same day of a grant aid on agricultural development and Japan's support for Sudan's accession to the World Trade Organization. In response, Mr. Ismail expressed his gratitude for Japan's continued support and his hope to strengthen the bilateral ties.
- The two Ministers also had fruitful discussions on South Sudan and cooperation in multilateral fora.
