Leader of the Social-Democratic Party in the German Parliament Visits Namibia

By The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek

From 19 until 21 December, 2016, Hon. Thomas Oppermann, Leader of the Social-Democratic Party in the German Bundestag, visited Namibia to familiarise himself with the state of the intergovernmental negotiations and economic and scientific relations between the two countries.

He held talks i.a. with Dr. Zedekia Ngavirue, Special Envoy of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, Hon. Ida Hoffmann and Bernadus Swartbooi, MP, as well as Mr. Magongora Kavihuha, Secretary-General of TUCNA.

The programme further included visits of the Aviation Centre at Eros Airport, an investment of Rheinland Air from Germany, the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S), the Port of Walvis Bay and of historic sites in Windhoek and Swakopmund.