German Assistance to refugee situation in Uganda Increased to 32.5 million Euros (approx. 120.25 billion UGX) in 2016

On 19th December 2016 the German government announced the provision of a grant of 10.0 million Euros for a project: Support for South Sudanese Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda. This shows the commitment of the German government to support Uganda in addressing the increased requirements to respond to the rising number of arrivals during the second half of 2016.

This new allocation comes in addition to a pledge of 8.0 million Euros during the intergovernmental negotiations between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Uganda, which were concluded in October 2016. It is supporting a programme for improved water supply and sanitation of South Sudanese and host communities in North Uganda.

The new commitments also complement the ongoing support to refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda implemented through German NGOs such as Deutsche Welthungerhilfe, Malteser International Germany and the German Red Cross and multilateral actors. In 2016 Germany contributed to the UN World Food Program in Uganda and significantly increased its share in the UNHCR Programs in the region to support South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and internally displaced people in South Sudan.

In total the German Government has committed 32.5 million Euros (approx. 120.25 billion UGX) to support refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda in 2016 and increased the contribution to the UNHCR programs in the region targeting South Sudanese refugees from 5 million to 31 million Euros.