UN chief hails peaceful and inclusive legislative elections in Côte d’Ivoire

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has applauded the Government and the people of Côte d’Ivoire for this Sunday’s peaceful and inclusive legislative elections as well as the progress in the country since last year, his office said.

“[The Secretary-General] congratulates Ivorian political parties for their active participation in the elections and the Commission électorale indépendante for its efforts in ensuring the people's right to vote,” read a statement issued by his spokesperson late yesterday.

“He also appreciates the positive role of international and national electoral observation teams, as well as the engagement of Ivorian civil society, which enhanced the transparency and credibility of the elections,” it added.

Further in the statement, the UN chief commended the progress achieved by the west African country with the conclusion of a free and fair presidential election in October 2015 and the constitutional referendum in October this year.

“The successful conclusion of the legislative election confirms Côte d’Ivoire’s steady march towards lasting peace and stability,” noted the statement.

Mr. Ban also reiterated the commitment of the UN system, including the UN Operation in Côte d’Ivoire ( UNOCI ), to continue supporting the country in sustaining the gains achieved in its consolidation of peace, stability and long-term prosperity.