Ambassador of Belarus Igor Petrishenko meets the Ambassador of Mali

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus

On December 20, 2016 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, Igor Petrishenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mali to the Russian Federation, Tiefing Konate.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as strengthening the legal framework of the interaction between the two countries.