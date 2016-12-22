Appointment of Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana

The Government has appointed Mr Samuel Tan Chi Tse as Singapore’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Mr Hawazi Daipi as Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Samuel Tan will assume post as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates on 2 January 2017. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July 1995 and last served as Director-General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate from February 2012 to November 2016. While in the Ministry’s Headquarters, he covered several portfolios including Protocol, Africa, Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East. Mr Tan also served in overseas postings at the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Singapore Embassy in Washington DC and the Singapore Embassy in Cairo.

Mr Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology (Honours) from the National University of Singapore in 1995.

Mr Hawazi is currently Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian National Authority. He is also the Vice-Chairman of the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA). Mr Hawazi had held various appointments in public office. He was last appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education from May 2011 to September 2015 and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Manpower from August 2004 to September 2015. He was also Member of Parliament for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) from December 1996 to August 2015.

Mr Hawazi graduated with a Bachelor of Economics and Geography (Honours) from the University of Singapore in 1978.