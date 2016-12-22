If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

22 December 2016

Why Southeast senators won't attend Buhari's town hall parley: Abaribe

By The Rainbow

Senators from the Southeast geo-political zone have declared that they would not attend the economic and security summit President Muhammadu Buhari is organising in Enugu today.

The Chairman of the caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe yesterday cited lack of adequate consultation as the reason for the boycott.

Abaribe however, admitted that though there was an attempt to consult the caucus prior to the meeting, it was not adequate.

“The South East Senate Caucus will not be attending the town hall meeting having not been adequately consulted. It is the view of the caucus that what the south east needs is development and not any other issue like security.

“Southeast has been utterly neglected and marginalised over time especially with regard to factors that stimulate development. There is also the issue of the place of Ndigbo in the present administration.

“So if we are to hold a town hall meeting, the agenda must be restricted to purely development of the region. The agenda must be articulated to address the issues as highlighted. This has not been done. That is where the issue of lack of adequate consultation comes in,” he said.

Abaribe further advised that whatever should be done must be in the overall interest of the south east region.

Source: The Guardian


