Madtown Vybez - Yibidi Official Video(watch) 

Madtown Vybez is a group of very hardworking young artists who are signed on to TYTMONI ARMY which consist of artist like Bubu Monny,Omario,Chopio Kobby Karna And More Moni.

Under the label TYTMONI ARMY, Madtown Vybez has released two wonderful songs with a video. The label by name TYTMONI ARMY’s main Agenda is to support and discover talented across the world.

https://youtu.be/Twsu9bXVFOI

https://www.facebook.com/MadtownVybezmusic/

https://instagram.com/madtown_vybez?igshid=1bksg8atnus21