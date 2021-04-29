April 29, 2021 | Music News

Madtown Vybez - Yibidi Official Video(watch) 

By Promoter Koolic Live
Madtown Vybez is a group of very hardworking young artists who are signed on to TYTMONI ARMY which consist of artist like Bubu Monny,Omario,Chopio Kobby Karna And More Moni.

The group Madtown Vybez is out with video for their song (yibidi)

Under the label TYTMONI ARMY, Madtown Vybez has released two wonderful songs with a video. The label by name TYTMONI ARMY’s main Agenda is to support and discover talented across the world.

TYTMONI ARMY in collaboration with music distribution and talent management COGI the video for yibidi is Available in all streaming services.

TYTMONI ARMY has successfully released a new video for the song (yibidi) which has trended for a while now.

Watch and stream the video from here.
https://youtu.be/Twsu9bXVFOI

https://www.facebook.com/MadtownVybezmusic/

https://instagram.com/madtown_vybez?igshid=1bksg8atnus21


