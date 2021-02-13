Habiba Sinare wins as Best Actress of the year consecutively

Listen to article

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Miss Habiba Sinare won as ‘Best Actress of the year 2020’ in two different award schemes in Ghana for her own produced movie, titled ‘18’.

The award schemes which are; Emerging Movie Awards Ghana 2020 and Tertiary Entertainment Award 2020 both declared the actress winner of the same category.

The CEO and founder of MAMA MARIAM Foundation, Miss Sinare also won at the Ghana Movie Award 2020 as ‘Best Performance’ in a leading role, the gorgeous talented actress is acknowledged for her hardwork and consistency in the movie industry.

She was also honored at the Ghana Innovation Award 2020- Humanitarian Award, ”Last year was a great year aside from the global pandemic stepping in, I am grateful for all these awards. I appreciate the organizers for appreciating my hard work and also giving me a space to highlight my works. I was given a citation of Honor from Ghana Media Students Award 2020.”