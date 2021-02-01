"abuse Of Right" Premieres In Awka February 14

Listen to article

It will be a remarkable gathering in Awka the capital city of Anambra State on February 14, as the movie, "Abuse of Right" sets to premiere, amidst fanfare and funfair.

The owner of the movie, Mrs. Blessing Chinenye David who is aslo the author of the book "Abuse of Right" disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

According to her, just like the movie, which is the film version of the book set in Nigeria aims at using the tool of creative media to minimize and even halt the fast-rising cases of child abuse, with an uncommon focus on the Boychild.

The highly didactic must-watch movie and the must-read book, she revealed, were inspired by her personal experience as a mother and her encounter with a victim of such abuse.

On who and who will be at the event, she said, "The event will be chaired by the MD/CEO of Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, Sir Chuka Nnabuife; H.R.H. Igwe Godwin Ezeilo of Nanka will be the Royal Father of the Day; while Rev. Fr. Anthony Ezeogamba will be the Spiritual Father of the Day."

Other personalities that will grace the occasion, she said, include the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba; Nollywood Actors, Bob-Manuel Udokwu and Kanayo O. Kanayo; member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwanne; the MD/CEO, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Chief Uche Nworah; as well as Hon. Martins Ugochukwu Ekweozor, among others.

Appreciating Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation (publishers of National Light Newspaper, Ka Ọ Dị Taa Igbo Newspaper and the Sportslight Xtra), Anambra Broadcasting Service and Jose TV for their media partnership and collaboration, Mrs. David who is a member of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter) said participation in the movie premiere and book presentation event is open to all.

She however noted that every intending participant is expected to buy the entry ticket, which is available in various categories and prices. These tickets, she said, could be bought at the premises of National Light Newspaper, behind Government House, Awka, could also be bought through the phone numbers 08109891671 or 08029874572 , or at the event venue.

Giving precise insight, she said the red carpet of the event will start at 3.PM , while the main event will kick-start at 4.PM , at the venue —Annabel Hotel, Off Oby Okoli Avenue, Unizik Junction, Okpuno, Awka.

"Come, let us celebrate the Valentine Day together in a more special and remarkable way," she called out to the public.