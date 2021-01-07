Listen to article

As we finally land in the first quarter of the year 2021, while keeping an attitude of faith and expectancy, 'The More' crooner,

a gospel minister and seasoned songwriter, Wemi Moore releases an amazing single titled "E KU ITOJU MI" meaning, thank You for taking care of me.

E KU ITOJU MI is a song from a place of deep reflection, worship and thanksgiving for the many remarkable and spectacular ways God proved Himself through such a tough year, 2020. According to her,

"Few months ago, i was involved in a ghastly car accident but God miraculously spared my life. E KU ITOJU MI is an acknowledgment of God's faithfulness and a heartfelt song of gratitude.

Interestingly, like the story of the ten lepers in Luke 17, we can assume probably only a tenth of us actually make an effort to express gratitude, because just one of the ten returned to thank Jesus for his healing. This year, join me as we celebrate the Lord because He keeps 'taking care of us'

Streaming/fan link: https://push.fm/fl/8q7jbwvu

LYRICS

E KU ITOJU MI (by Wemi Moore)

(Oh Father, consistent friend)

E ku itoju mi Baba

E ku itoju mi Emi mimo

E ku itoju mi Oludande mi

You are worthy to be praised

Who am I to deserve Your love

How can I forget all You've done

You didn't let me slip away

You kept promises to me

You are worthy to be praised

I have seen your goodness

I've tasted of your greatness

O se ileri o mu ileri se

E ku itoju mi alewilese

Mo teriba fun ooo

Mo teriba fun ooo ese

Ese ooo

Baba mi atogbojule

Abetilukara kara bi ajere

You're ever attentive to my call...

You are worthy to be praised