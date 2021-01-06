New Music Video: The Name Of Jesus By Moji Souls Featuring Haywhy The Rhymer

Listen to article

Gospel recording artiste, music minister and Pastor, MojiSouls unveils the official music video for her single titled "The Name Of Jesus." She features the incredible rhymer, Haywhy The Rhymer to make this an outstanding piece.

MojiSouls shares the brief story behind the song: "The inspiration for the song came to me in Church in 2018. The Power in the Name of Jesus Christ transformed my life from islam to christianity. There is a need to let the people know that no matter the situation, the Power in the Name of Jesus can save, deliver, heal and answer their prayers."

Credits:

Music Producer: Sunny Pee

Video Director: Charlie Gold

